Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
News

Bergen Drugstore Burglar Had Specific Target, Police Say

Jerry DeMarco
Drugs
Photo Credit: freestocks on Unsplash

Someone broke into a Wyckoff drug store -- all for two bottles of liquid codeine, authorities said.

Officers responding to a 4:45 a.m. burglar alarm earlier this week found the front door glass shattered at Sicomac Pharmacy, in a small shopping strip off the corner of Cedar Hill Avenue, Lt. Joseph Soto said.

They secured the business and learned that all that was taken were two bottles of the addictive morphine derivative, valued at $86 combined, he said.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

Wyckoff detectives were investigating.

