Bergen County TikTok Millionaire Livvy Dunne’s Account Mysteriously Vanishes — Then Comes Back

Bergen County gymnast and TikTok millionaire Olivia Dunne left her 7 million TikTok followers flabbergasted when her account somehow seemed to vanish after a series of “weird” activity.

While one follower said she unpinned and deleted several videos, the removal didn’t last long, and the 20-year-old influencer’s account was back up by Wednesday afternoon, according to the NY Post.

She also responded to several Twitter users who took note of the strange activity, claiming it was a “glitch.”

“Please tell me my TikTok is trippin’,” reads a reply from a Livvy Dunne Fan Account, sharing a screenshot of the gymnast’s deleted account.

Meanwhile, Dunne retweeted user nygiantsplswin’s post:

“Tom Brady retires and Livvy Dunne’s tiktok gets banned, Truly is a sad day in America.”

Dunne was back to posting her own TikTok footage a short time later.

