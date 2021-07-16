Bergen County-Run Nursing Home Closing

Officials promised to help find new "high-quality and compassionate" accommodations for residents of the Bergen County-run Health Care Center in Rockleigh before closing the facility by the end of this year.

"The [c]ounty is consolidating its in-patient health care services into one facility, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center [in Paramus], and will guarantee a new home at BNBMC for residents who have not transferred to an alternative long-term care facility by the end of the year," Bergen County Health Department Director/Health Officer Hansel F. Asmar said in a letter to residents, families and caretakers.

No figures have yet been released on how many people could lose their jobs as a result of the nursing home's closure, one of many across both New Jersey and the United States amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Numerous options to avoid any reduction in workforce due to the closure, including securing new positions at the County Health Department or Bergen New Bridge Medical Center" are being offered, county officials said in a release issued Friday morning.

Informational meetings for families, caretakers and others are scheduled at the center chapel this coming Monday and Wednesday. Both will begin at 7 p.m. and will be video-conferenced online for those unable to attend in person, officials said.

One-on-one sessions "convenient for you and your family" also can be arranged by contacting Gayle Ferrarini at (201) 750-8312 or bcctransition@cco.bergen.nj.us.

The nursing home industry has been reeling, particularly in New Jersey, where more than half of the COVID-related deaths were reported in long-term care facilities.

The business already had been moving toward home- and community-based services when the pandemic struck. Facilities already out of business include the the Armenian Nursing & Rehabilitation Center in Emerson, which closed on Easter Sunday after 83 years.

County officials outlined the rationale behind closing the Bergen Health Care Center in Friday morning's release:

"Due to new and emerging trends in long-term living, inadequate reimbursement, fixed overhead costs, a shift toward home or community-based care, outdated infrastructure along with the COVID-19 pandemic, the current occupancy is less than 50 percent of the 110-bed capacity.

"With diminishing [numbers of residents] but fixed overhead, operation of the facility has become less cost-effective, and continued operation of the facility is no longer in the best interests of the long-term care community or [c]ounty residents. Over the last five years, BCHCC has continued to experience a gradual decline in residents, and in addition, the unprecedented COVID-19 crisis revealed that immediate access to acute care services will better serve long-term care residents."

New Bridge Medical Center will provide "immediate access to acute care services as well as pharmacy, diagnostic, hearing, and dental services," the release says.

Officials at Bergen Care Health Center will assist residents and their families in the transition over the next five months, overseen by the New Jersey Department of Health, it adds.

"The County of Bergen is honored to care for our residents, and our commitment to them will not change during this time," said Asmar, the center director. "The [c]ounty has always been so proud to offer outstanding long-term nursing care services and will continue to provide the best possible care to help our residents and their loved ones navigate this transition."

Authorities are "dedicated to ensuring a seamless transition" for residents "as we work to consolidate the [c]ounty’s in-patient health care services,” Bergen County Administrator Tom Duch said.

"We owe a debt of gratitude to our nationally recognized staff who are true healthcare heroes, working tirelessly each day to create an at-home, individualized experience for residents," Duch added. "We are grateful for everything they are doing to keep residents healthy and safe and look forward to working with each of our valued employees to find options for employment at other healthcare facilities.”

MORE INFO: www.co.bergen.nj.us/health-care-center

Bergen County Health Care Center, Rockleigh BCHCC

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.