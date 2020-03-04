Bergen County Man Is NJ's First Presumed Case Of Coronavirus

New Jersey has its first presumed case of coronavirus, state officials said Wednesday.

A 30-year-old Bergen County man has been hospitalized since Tuesday following a "presumptive positive result" of the coronavirus, or COVID-19, Gov. Phil Murphy and Acting Governor Sheila Oliver said in a joint statement.

The hospital name was not disclosed in the statement.

“My administration is working aggressively to keep residents safe and contain the spread of COVID-19 in New Jersey,” Murphy said.

"We take this situation very seriously and have been preparing for this for weeks. I urge residents to remain calm and use resources from the New Jersey Department of Health and Centers for Disease Control to prepare and prevent the spread of infection."

The positive test result came from a test performed in the state's health department and will go to the Centers for Disease Control for "confirmatory testing," Murphy's office said.

Although the case hasn't yet been confirmed by the CDC, state officials are treating it as if it were.

The Department of Health on Monday put forth a set of guidelines for schools in case of a coronavirus outbreak.

Officials on Wednesday afternoon asked any New Jerseyans who attended religious events at a Westchester synagogue to self-quarantine until this Sunday.

State and federal officials are working to trace close contacts of the individual and taking "appropriate health actions."

