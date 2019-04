Bergen County will soon be home to New Jersey's third Krispy Kreme store.

The 3,200-square-foot East Rutherford shop is expected to open in October at 51 Route 17 S., Cushman & Wakefield announced Wednesday.

The beloved doughnut shop will be moving into the stand-alone facility, formerly home to a Capital Bank.

Krispy Kreme's two other New Jersey stores are located in Collingswood and Jersey City.

