Bergen County Family Bakery Rises To Support Employees, Frontline Workers

Valerie Musson
Toufayan, a 94-year-old family-run Ridgefield bakery, is rising to support employees and frontline workers during the coronavirus crisis.
A 94-year-old Ridgefield bakery is rising to support its employees and local communities amid the ongoing COVID-19 crisis.

Toufayan, which has two other locations in Florida, has increased pay for employees and is making a $200,000 donation to Nourish.NJ and a Central Florida food bank.

“For generations, the Toufayan family has prided itself on giving back,” said Karen Toufayan, VP of marketing and sales.

“The communities where we operate are like our extended families, and it’s never been more important to support them than during these uncertain times.”

Meanwhile, hundreds of product donations have been made to local food banks and hospitals throughout Paterson as well as in New York and Massachusetts, Toufayan officials said.

Harry Toufayan's father founded the bakery in the Middle East in 1926. He worked until he was 94.

The family emigrated to the U.S. in 1963, and opened its first pita bakery five years later.

The third Toufayan generation runs the operation today.

"The Toufayan family has always followed a responsible path, caring about the community," the family said, "as well as the ingredients, the food and the brand."

