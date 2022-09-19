Bergen County Driver Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

A 39-year-old driver from Teaneck was killed in an overnight crash on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Gabriel Farias was heading north in a Mini Cooper next to a Jeep Grand Cherokee when the two vehicles sideswiped each other around 12:26 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 near exit 120 in Old Bridge, New Jersey State Police said.

The Mini Cooper then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and subsequently overturned, police said.

Farias died as a result of the crash, authorities said. There is an ongoing investigation.

