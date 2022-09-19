Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: Wild Route 4 Pursuit Ends With Crash, Suspects Captured At FDU
News

Bergen County Driver Killed In Garden State Parkway Crash

Jon Craig
Facebook @joncraigdv Email me Read More Stories
New Jersey State Police
New Jersey State Police Photo Credit: New Jersey State Police via Facebook

A 39-year-old driver from Teaneck was killed in an overnight crash on the Garden State Parkway in Central Jersey, authorities said.

Gabriel Farias was heading north in a Mini Cooper next to a Jeep Grand Cherokee when the two vehicles sideswiped each other around 12:26 a.m. Monday, Sept. 19 near exit 120 in Old Bridge, New Jersey State Police said.

The Mini Cooper then struck a concrete barrier, a guardrail and subsequently overturned, police said.

Farias died as a result of the crash, authorities said. There is an ongoing investigation.

to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.