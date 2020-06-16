Bergen County Dog Parks Can Reopen

Dog owners, rejoice.

Bergen County Executive Jim Tedesco allowed dog parks in county parks to reopen after the coronavirus lockdown, effective immediately Tuesday.

Some dog parks in municipal parks have already begun reopening.

The reopening of the dog parks comes with a set of guidelines:

Dog parks may be occupied by only one person or family residing in the same household with their dog(s) at a time.

Use of the dog park shall be limited to twenty (20) consecutive minutes when there is a wait for others to use the dog park. Person(s) waiting to enter the dog park shall maintain social distancing for themselves and their pets at all times.

If your dog has tested positive for the virus that causes COVID-19, talk to your veterinarian about when it is appropriate for your pet to go back to normal activities.

As much as possible, avoid touching common items in the dog park like gates, railings/fences, and water bowls, etc. Wash your hands or use hand sanitizer after touching items from the park.

Pet items such as toys are not permitted inside the dog run.

Dog owners must clean up after their own dogs -- always.

