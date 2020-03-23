Bergen County Breakdown: 609 Coronavirus Cases Reported, Teaneck Highest With Nearly 120

Bergen is getting hit the hardest of all the counties in the COVID-19 outbreak across New Jersey with 609 cases reported Monday.

State officials announced 2,488 presumptive positive in the state , with 27 fatalities and seven out of Bergen County.

Officials expected the number to rise with the opening of two government-run testing sites in Paramus and Holmdel -- both of which were at capacity every day.

Since the beginning of the outbreak, Teaneck has had the most cases of any New Jersey county, clocking in on Sunday with 118. Bergenfield had 25, while Fair Lawn and Englewood had 23. Hackensack climbed to 21.

On Saturday, New Jersey's first coronavirus patient James Cai, 32, of Fort Lee, was discharged from HUMC after 19 days . He was sent home on oxygen and faces a long road to recovery, he said.

Tedesco announced the Bergen County breakdown on social media Sunday night (with 119 unaccounted for as of Monday afternoon).

Allendale: 3

Alpine: 1

Bergenfield: 25

Bogota: 6

Carlstadt: 3

Cliffside Park: 6

Closter: 3

Cresskill: 1

Demarest: 3

Dumont: 7

East Rutherford: 1

Edgewater: 5

Elmwood Park: 9

Emerson: 1

Englewood: 36

Englewood Cliffs: 3

Fair Lawn: 23

Fairview: 3

Fort Lee: 13

Franklin Lakes: 8

Garfield: 13

Glen Rock: 5

Hackensack: 21

Hasbrouck Heights: 4

Hillsdale: 1

Ho-Ho-Kus: 4

Leonia: 2

Little Ferry: 6

Lodi: 10

Lyndhurst: 7

Mahwah: 4

Maywood: 5

Midland Park: 1

Montvale: 6

Moonachie: 2

New Milford: 14

North Arlington: 1

Norwood: 5

Oakland: 4

Old Tappan: 8

Oradell: 8

Palisades Park: 3

Paramus: 11

Ramsey: 2

Ridgefield: 3

Ridgefield Park: 6

Ridgewood: 12

River Edge: 1

River Vale: 3

Rochelle Park: 1

Rutherford: 3

Saddle Brook: 4

Saddle River: 2

South Hackensack: 2

Teaneck: 118

Tenafly: 3

Upper Saddle River: 3

Waldwick: 1

Washington Township: 5

Westwood: 3

Wood-Ridge: 5

Woodcliff Lake: 5

Wyckoff: 3

The counties with the most cases are Bergen (609), Essex (273), Monmouth (238), Middlesex (210), Hudson (190), Union (189).

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

