Bergen County Boy Makes Crafty PPE Kits For Healthcare Workers Like His Mom

Marquis Williams, Jr. of Bergen County has been worried about COVID-19.

Part of that could be because his mom, Sandy Williams, is a health care worker herself.

“I work at a Bergen County hospital, and he keeps asking if I'll become sick from there,” said Sandy, who works in the lab testing not only hospital patients, but many nursing home residents.

Marquis, 10, was watching TV when he saw on the news that hospitals were running low on supplies.

And so, he took action. The boy scoured the internet to find out how to make face masks and personal protective equipment (PPE) kits with essential items.

His efforts have certainly paid off.

“I came home one day and he had a whole kit made for me," said Sandy.

Marquis’ crafty PPE kit had a face shield made from a one-liter water bottle and a piece from an old board game.

There were shower caps for her head and feet. A face mask made from a paper towel reinforced with a pantyliner and rubber bands.

A poncho.

There were enough to go around, too.

“He's donated a few kits to my colleagues and friends," she said.

Sandy recorded a tutorial wearing the equipment within the kit in a Facebook video .

Marquis is selling kits for $5 and offering a buy-one-get-one-free deal to anyone who can show a hospital ID.

For more information, contact Sandy on Facebook .

