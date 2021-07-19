Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Tenant Charged With Shooting Englewood Man Near Spot Where Dad Was Killed In 1997
News

Bergen Contractor Charged With Raping Preteens

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Kenneth MacPherson
Kenneth MacPherson Photo Credit: BERGEN COUNTY SHERIFF

A Montvale office furniture installer was charged with sexually assaulting two preteens, authorities confirmed.

Montvale police earlier this month had reported the alleged sexual assault of a minor by Kenneth MacPherson, 58, at a borough residence, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said Monday.

During an investigation by his Special Victims Unit and borough police, “an additional minor victim was identified who also was sexually assaulted by MacPherson in both Montvale and Hillsdale,” Musella said.

MacPherson, who owns and operates Sterling Office Installation in Montvale, was arrested Friday and has remained held in the Bergen County Jail pending a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He charged with three counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of child endangerment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.