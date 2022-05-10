Bella Giacobbe, Daughter Of NJ Town's Mayor, Dies At 22

Anabella "Bella" Marie Giacobbe, the 22-year-old daughter of Rahway Mayor Raymond Giacobbe Jr. and school board member Laura Giacobbe, died on Sept. 24.

Bella was an honor roll student at Union Catholic High School, where she played volleyball, lacrosse, and track and field, her obituary says. She graduated from Rutgers University last May with a degree in psychology.

Bella had recently started as a volleyball coach at St. Thomas Aquinas and had aspirations of becoming a teacher due to her love for children, according to her obituary.

Bella apparently died after a medical procedure, according to the New Jersey Globe. Countless condolences poured into her father's Facebook page.

In addition to her parents, Bella is survived by her brother Raymond III; love of her life Jacob Mintell, along with her grandparents, great-grandparents, aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and countless more friends and loved ones. Services were held in early October with entombment at St. Gertrude’s Cemetery in Colonia.

