Beef Jerky Products Sold In NJ Recalled Over Listeria Concerns

Hundreds of pounds of a popular beef jerky product sold in eight states — including New Jersey — are being jerked from shelves due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination.

California-based Boyd Specialties is recalling approximately 1,634 pounds of ready-to-eat jerky products that could potentially be contaminated, the US Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced.

Jerky products subject to recall were produced on Wednesday, Feb. 23. At least 70 different types have been yanked from store shelves due to the contamination concern.

The products subject to the recall can be found here, and the labels can be found here.

According to FSIS, the products subject to the recall have the establishment number “EST. 40269” inside the USDA mark of inspection. FSIS said the problem was discovered during a follow-up to a routine inspection after a sample tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes

The recalled items were shipped to retailers in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Michigan, New Jersey, North Carolina, Pennsylvania, and Texas.

There have been no confirmed reports of any adverse reactions or illnesses caused by consumers eating the recalled products.

According to FSIS, consumption of food contaminated with L. monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection that primarily affects older adults, those with weakened immune systems, pregnant women, and their newborns.

Less commonly, others outside those risk groups are affected.

“Listeriosis can cause fever, muscle aches, headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions sometimes preceded by diarrhea or other gastrointestinal symptoms.

"An invasive infection spreads beyond the gastrointestinal tract. In pregnant women, the infection can cause miscarriages, stillbirths, premature delivery, or life-threatening infection of the newborn. In addition, serious and sometimes fatal infections in older adults and persons with weakened immune systems.”

Listeria affects approximately 1,600 Americans each year, killing around 260, according to the Centers for Disease Control. Most people suffer only spiking fever, stomachaches, nausea, diarrhea, and headaches.

