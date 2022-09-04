Bed Bath & Beyond Exec Leaps To His Death From NYC's Jenga Tower

A Bed Bath & Beyond executive leapt 18 stories to his death from New York City's "Jenga" tower Friday, Sept. 2, multiple reports say.

Gustavo Arnal, 52, was the executive vice president and chief financial officer at the Union, NJ-based company.

Calls reporting a jumper came around 12:30 p.m. from the 60-story building's location in lower Manhattan's Tribeca neighborhood at 56 Leonard Street near Church Street, according to the Daily Mail.

Messages left with Bed Bath & Bed and Arnal’s family on Saturday, Sept. 3 were not immediately returned, the New York Post said.

Shares in Bed Bath & Beyond dropped sharply last week after the company announced a restructuring plan that it said would result in the closure of "150 lower-producing stores." Bed Bath & Beyond now has about 900 stores, including those scheduled to be closed.

Arnal joined Bed Bath & Beyond as CFO in May 2020, moving from CNBC has beauty conglomerate Avon, where he was the company's head of finance.

