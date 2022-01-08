Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Bear Sighting Reported In Morris County Backyard

Valerie Musson
A bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison, authorities said.
A bear sighting was reported in a Morris County backyard, authorities said.

The bear was seen in a yard on Lorraine Road near Greenwood Avenue in Madison on Monday, August 1, according to a post from the borough’s Facebook page.

Animal Control services were handling the sighting, and the police department was made aware as well, the borough said.

The bear is not considered to pose a threat to local residents.

“Since the bear is not causing any threat, officers are in the area trying to ensure that the bear leaves the area safely,” the borough said.

