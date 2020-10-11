Bear Jumps On Roof, Hangs Around Wawa During Trek Through Hudson County

A black bear was spotted in some unusual places this weekend in Hudson County.

The animal was first reported near the Kearny Wawa around 4 p.m. Saturday, then at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

Approximately 12 hours later, the bear was spotted on top of a business at Cleveland and Passaic avenues.

Police said the bear eventually climbed down and ran across the street to the Hampton Inn.

Residents were reminded not to approach the bear and to call police if they saw him.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

