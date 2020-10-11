Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Mahwah High School Football Star Shot, Killed At Ohio State
News

Bear Jumps On Roof, Hangs Around Wawa During Trek Through Hudson County

Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories
A black bear was spotted on top of a Harrison business overnight Saturday.
A black bear was spotted on top of a Harrison business overnight Saturday. Photo Credit: Harrison police

A black bear was spotted in some unusual places this weekend in Hudson County.

The animal was first reported near the Kearny Wawa around 4 p.m. Saturday, then at the Red Bull Arena in Harrison.

Approximately 12 hours later, the bear was spotted on top of a business at Cleveland and Passaic avenues. 

Police said the bear eventually climbed down and ran across the street to the Hampton Inn.

Residents were reminded not to approach the bear and to call police if they saw him.

Have photos? Email clevine@dailyvoice.com

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.