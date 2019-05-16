Bayonne Man Arrested In Real Housewives Home Invasion Has Extensive Criminal Record: Report

A Bayonne man accused of attacking "Real Housewives of New Jersey" cast member Dina Manzo and her ex-fiancé touted a laundry list of criminal convictions before the violent 2017 incident.

James Mainello -- who wracked up six disorderly persons offenses and 36 criminal convictions since 1993 -- was charged earlier this month with robbery, aggravated assault, theft, weapon possession, burglary and criminal restraint in connection with the violent 2017 attack on the Holmdel reality couple.

The 51-year-old was charged with aggravated assault for using a baseball bat during a different attack. He also was charged with federal robbery conspiracy -- which landed him in the federal prison system -- and along with theft, drugs, burglary and more, NBC reports.

Manzo and ex-fiancé David Cantin had just returned from vacation on May 13, 2017 when one of two masked intruders punched and attacked them with a baseball bat, authorities said.

Cantin and Manzo were bound together on the floor with zip-ties while the attackers stole cash and jewelry, then fled, authorities said. Cantin freed himself and called police. He and Manzo, who suffered a broken nose, were taken to a local hospital for treatment and released that evening.

Mainello and the other intruder, who remains unidentified, got off with a $60,000 engagement ring and $500, the NBC report says.

Prosecutor Caitlin Sidley in court Tuesday said Mainello poses a danger to the community given his willingness to enter a stranger's home.

Judge James McGann denied release for Mainello, who faces up to 20 years to life in prison if convicted, according to NBC's report.

