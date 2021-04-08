Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
News

Barstool CEO's Leaked Sex Tape May Have Caused Drop In Penn Shares

Cecilia Levine
Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy
Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy Photo Credit: Dave Portnoy Twitter screengrab

Barstool CEO Dave Portnoy's sex tape that leaked over the weekend may have caused a dip on shares of Penn National Gaming, Fox reports.

Barstool dished out $136 million for a 36 percent share of the casino and racetrack company in January 2020.

Since the video was leaked, Penn's shares dropped approximately 2.6 percent.

Portnoy tweeted his response to the situation in a video and even encouraged investors to "buy the dip."

Click here for more from Fox.

