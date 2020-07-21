Banner Plane Pilot Captures Glorious Photo Off Jersey Shore Coast

A banner plane pilot is to thank for the amazing photo taken Tuesday of a whale swimming with dolphins in crystal-clear water off the Jersey Shore.

Jeromie Hunter, a pilot with Paramount Air Services, snapped the photo about 50 yards off Stone Harbor's 906th Street beach in Cape May County, while towing a banner for a local candy shop across, according to Barbara Tomalino, who owns the aerial advertising firm.

Hunter, of Seattle, said it was the first whale he'd ever seen from a plane.

"I had no idea they played with dolphins," he added.

Wildlife experts said whales will often swim close to shore while searching for lunch, which usually consists of Atlantic menhaden, or bunker.

The whale was also spotted near the 101st Street beach, before swimming back to the southern point of the island.

40 foot Humpback Whale off of Avalon today along Bottlenose Dolphins, Cownose Rays, Osprey and tons and tons of Bunker!... Posted by Cape May Whale Watcher on Tuesday, July 21, 2020

