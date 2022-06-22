Bang From Smash-And-Grab Macy's Jewelry Theft Sends Paramus Mall Patrons Fleeing

Patrons fled the Garden State Plaza in Paramus on Wednesday after being frightened by what turned out to be a loud bang from a smash-and-grab jewelry theft at Macy's.

One woman said her son ducked into a bathroom after he heard what sounded like a gunshot, then joined others running from the building after a Shake Shack manager urged him to flee.

"Police were pulling up as he left," she said.

Paramus Police Chief Kenneth Ehrenberg confirmed the jewelry smash and grab. A report of shots fired was "bogus," he said.

Initial details were sketchy.

A vehicle involved in the incident -- believed to be a Honda Civic -- fled the scene with three occupants, responders said.

