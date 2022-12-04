BAIL REFORM: Paterson Man Wanted On Haledon Warrant Nabbed By Sheriff's Officers, Then Released

A Paterson man wanted on an outstanding warrant was busted by Passaic County sheriff’s officers only to be released a short time later under New Jersey’s bail reform law.

Khalif Johnson, 21, tried to flee a stop on Hamburg Turnpike near Ratzer Road in Wayne around 10 a.m. Monday, April 11, but officers seized him following a brief struggle, Passaic County Sheriff Richard H. Berdnik said.

They charged Johnson with resisting arrest and issued several motor vehicle summonses before turning him over to Haledon police, who released him pending further court action, the sheriff said.

