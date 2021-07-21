BAIL REFORM: Glen Rock Car Containing $230,000 In Valuables Stolen, Repeat Offender Charged

It didn’t take long for Glen Rock police detective to identify a thief who swiped a car from a resident’s driveway that contained nearly $230,000 worth of valuables, authorities said.

Despite a recent series of arrests for property crimes, New Jersey's 2017 bail reform law has kept Colin McCann, 39, of Glen Rock out of jail and on the street. These include charges that he stole two Glen Rock DPW vehicles last year.

McCann was awaiting trial for another theft arrest when a Southboro Lane resident called borough police earlier this month and reported a 2013 Honda Civic stolen overnight from their driveway.

The Civic had been left unlocked with the keys inside, Police Chief Dean Ackermann said.

Also in the car was $9,000 worth of golf equipment, a laptop computer and $218,000 worth of orthopedic instruments and implants “associated with the resident’s employment,” the chief said.

Paterson police found the Honda two days later in the parking lot of a business in the 300 block of Broadway, Ackermann said.

Glen Rock Detective Sgt. James Calaski reviewed surveillance video and identified the driver as McCann, whom he’d arrested before, the chief said.

Calaski and Glen Rock Officer Nick Onove then found McCann in the parking lot of the American Fried Chicken restaurant on Broadway and took him into custody.

They brought McCann to borough police headquarters, charged him with receiving stolen property and sent him to the Bergen County Jail.

That same day, a judge in Hackensack released him pending further court action.

