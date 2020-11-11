Baby Killing: Paterson Man Charged With Murder, Mother Charged With Endangerment

A Paterson man was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a 16-month-old infant over the weekend, authorities said Wednesday.

Authorities also charged the baby’s mother, Qunasia Coleman, 29, with child endangerment.

An ambulance rushed the baby to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center following a call for an unresponsive child at Coleman’s Carroll Street apartment around 5:30 p.m. Saturday, authorities said.

The infant, who had “multiple injuries about the body,” was pronounced dead a little over a half-hour later, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said.

Coleman had gone out, leaving 49-year-old James Davis to care for the child, who was arrested, they said, adding that she was taken into custody, as well.

Both remained held in the Passaic County Jail pending first appearances Thursday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

In addition to murder and endangerment, authorities also charged Davis with aggravated sexual assault. Valdes and Baycora didn’t indicate whether the victim was a child or an adult.

