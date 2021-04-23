Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Baby Boom: Massive Blast At Gender Reveal Rattles New England Homes Miles Away

Cecilia Levine
Torromeo Industries in Kingston, NH.
Torromeo Industries in Kingston, NH. Photo Credit: Google Maps

Parents in New England hoping to be exploding with joy experienced a different kind of blast during a gender reveal that rocked homes in a 20-mile radius.

The explosion in southeastern New Hampshire involved more than 80 pounds of a legal explosive called Tannerite and blue chalk, and was set off around 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 20 at Torromeo Industries in Kingston, located on Dorre Road, Kingston Police Chief Donald Briggs said.

WBZ-TV shared footage of the explosion captured on a local resident's Ring Doorbell.

“A Kingston Police Detective met with individuals that were on site, who cooperated with the detective and informed him that they were having a gender reveal party,” authorities said in a statement.

“During the investigation, the detective was informed that the location, a quarry, was chosen as they felt it was a safe location to detonate the Tannerite.”

Residents several towns away said their houses were shaking from the explosion.

Oh, and in case you were wondering -- it's a boy.

