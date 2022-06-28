Baby, 1, Drowns In Backyard Paramus Pool

A 1-year-old boy drowned in a backyard pool in Paramus early Monday evening, authorities said.

Officers rushed to a call of CPR in progress shortly before 7 p.m., Deputy Paramus Police Chief Robert Guidetti said.

"Patrol units arrived on scene and determined that the infant was found and pulled from the backyard pool," Guidetti said.

Responders said the baby had been in the water for at least 15 minutes.

The officers conducted CPR for about 20 minutes before the infant was taken from the Beechwood Drive home to the Valley Hospital in Ridgewood, where he was pronounced dead.

"At this time nothing appears suspicious," said Guidetti, the deputy police chief. "The Paramus Detective Bureau and the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office are still processing the scene."

They were investigating along with state child welfare authorities who were among the responders.

Reports of children in drowning North Jersey at this early point in the summer have become more than alarming.

A 7-year-old Newark girl drowned over the weekend in a backyard Teaneck pool that its owners rent out for parties, authorities said.

More children ages 1–4 die from drowning than any other cause of death except birth defects, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

For children ages 1–14, drowning is the second leading cause of unintentional injury death after motor vehicle crashes, the CDC says.

