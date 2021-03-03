Authorities: Wayne Homeowner Leads Police To Porch Pirate From Paramus

A porch pirate from Paramus was picked up by Wayne police after a homeowner prevented her from retrieving a credit card delivered to the resident’s address, authorities said.

Detectives seized Betty Corniel, 30, and her vehicle after she approached the homeowner, said there’d been a package delivery mix-up and asked to be called once it arrived, Detective Capt. Dan Daly said.

The homeowner retrieved the package when it showed up, then spotted Corniel looking for it – including going through the resident’s mailbox, Daly said.

Responding detectives found that the name on the package didn’t match the homeowner’s or Corniel’s, he said. Inside was a credit card that wasn’t in either of their names, either, the captain said.

The same went for a package that was delivered to the resident the day before, he said.

Police found yet another package in Corniel’s car that also contained a credit card in someone else’s name, Daly said.

They charged Corniel with credit card theft and attempted credit card theft, then released her on a summons to appear in court under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

An investigation was continuing.

