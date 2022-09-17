Authorities Try To ID Man Struck, Killed By Train In Rutherford

A man was rendered unidentifiable when he was struck and killed by a commuter train in Rutherford.

Police found the dismembered body after responding to the call near the intersection of Park and East Erie avenues just west of the Rutherford train station shortly after 8 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

He'd been struck by the Bergen County Line No. 1854 train, which left Waldwick at 7:35 a.m. and was due to arrive in Hoboken at 8:20 a.m., NJ TRANSIT's Jim Smith said.

It apparently wasn't an accident, responders at the scene said. It was also the second violent death in roughly 14 hours in Rutherford, following the discovery of a man with a self-inflicted gunshot wound in the head on Grand Avenue shortly after 6 p.m. Friday.

There were no injuries reported to the 16 customers or crew on board the commuter train on Saturday, Smith said.

Service on the Bergen County Line was temporarily suspended in both directions before being resumed, he said.

NJ TRANSIT police are investigating, assisted by various local and county agencies.

ANYONE who might have witnessed the incident, or has information that could help identify the man, is asked to contact New Jersey Transit: 1-800-242-0236 or (973) 378-6565.

