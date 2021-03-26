Authorities: South Hackensack PD Nabs Fugitive 'Cable Guy' Who Stole $2,000 From Resident

A fugitive wanted by authorities in New Jersey and Virginia stole $2,000 from a South Hackensack victim’s home after taking a temporary job as a tech trainee for a local cable company, authorities said.

The 61-year-old victim told police that she discovered the money missing after a four-member crew from Optimum completed an installation job at her home, Capt. Robert Chinchar said.

One was a technician and the three others were trainees – including Gabriel Figueroa, 23, of the Bronx, the captain said.

Figueroa acted suspiciously while talking about “money problems” he was having, Chinchar said the resident told them.

He left after about a half hour, said he’d “be right back” and never returned, the captain said.

His employers never heard from Figueroa again, a representative of an Optimum subsidiary told detectives.

Records show eight arrests for Figueroa out of New York – seven for larceny and one for weapons possession – as well as an active warrant for an embezzlement charge out of Chesterfield County, Virginia from last October and a New Jersey State Police fugitive warrant.

South Hackensack detectives caught Figueroa and charged him with theft, Chinchar said.

They sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await extradition on the Virginia fugitive warrant.

