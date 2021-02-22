Authorities: Sitter From Paterson, 33, Fondles Wayne Kid After Sharing Booze, Pot

A 33-year-old Paterson man babysitting on New Year’s Eve gave booze and pot to a 13-year-old Wayne youngster before fondling the underage teen, authorities charged.

Joseph Montgomery was arrested last Wednesday, but Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wayne Police Chief Jack McNiff didn’t announce it until Monday.

In a joint release, Valdes and McNiff said Wayne police responded to the home on Jan. 2 on a report of the child being “inappropriately touched” by Montgomery.

Detectives from the prosecutor’s Special Victims Unit and Wayne Police Department spoke with the alleged victim, among others, and determined that Montgomery “provided the child with alcoholic beverages and marijuana and then inappropriately touched the child.”

Montgomery was being held in the Passaic County Jail pending a detention hearing Tuesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

He’s charged with aggravated criminal sexual contact, criminal sexual contact and child endangerment.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.