Authorities Seek Help Following Armed Gas Station Robbery In Bergenfield

Authorities turned to the public for help as the search continued for two armed robbers who responders said assaulted a Bergenfield gas station attendant over the weekend.

Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella confirmed on Monday that the robbery occurred at the Delta station at 96 West Main Street around 7 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 11.

"No additional information is available at this time," adds a brief media release sent on Musella's behalf at 8:35 p.m., Feb. 13.

It wasn't immediately clear whether specifics about the incident were being withheld for investigative reasons or because of a lack of reliable information.

Law enforcement sources told Daily Voice that witnesses said two men armed with handguns assaulted the victim, then ran south on South Demarest Avenue with undisclosed proceeds.

Both were described as black, tall, slimly built and wearing dark clothing and facial coverings.

The victim was taken to Holy Name Medical Center with injuries that weren't considered life-threatening, responders said.

Musella asked that anyone with information that could help investigators from his Special Investigations Squad and Bergenfield police who are working the case contact his office's tips line at (201) 226-5532.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.