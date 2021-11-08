Authorities: Repeat Offender Seized In Dumont Following Domestic Assault

A repeat offender with a drug-related history was arrested after a domestic violence assault at his parents' Dumont home on Monday, authorities confirmed.

Christopher Joseph Stone, 26, was charged with aggravated assault and violating a restraining order following the incident, which brought a Bergen County Regional SWAT team, among other responders, to Blanche Court.

Stone grabbed a victim by the throat from behind and squeezed her neck, according to a criminal complaint on file in Superior Court in Hackensack.

Tactical officers were summoned because the "chronically unemployed" Stone had "exhibited suicidal behavior" during the incident and in the past, the complaint says.

He also has a history of stalking, harassment and making threats, it says.

Stone allegedly resisted arrest before being subdued. A report that he'd been tased couldn't officially be confirmed.

He was taken to Bergen New Bridge Medical Center in the custody of the Bergen County Sheriff's Office pending transfer to the county jail, records show.

The same records show a history of confrontations with responders, as well as repeated drug court violations and arrests for aggravated assault, resisting arrest and violating court orders, among other offenses, over the past seven years.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.