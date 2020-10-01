Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Northern Valley Daily Voice
Authorities: Phone Threats To Passaic County School Unfounded

Jerry DeMarco
Lakeland Regional High School
Lakeland Regional High School Photo Credit: Gabilao Oalibag

Someone made "unsubstantiated" threats to Lakeland Regional High School in Wanaque this week, authorities said Thursday.

"There is no immediate danger to the community at this time," Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Wanaque Police Chief Robert Kronyak said in a brief release Thursday afternoon.

The unspecified number of threats were phoned in, they said.

"The investigation remains active and ongoing. More information will be released once it becomes available," the release says.

Anyone with information about the threats is asked to contact the prosecutor's tips line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccountynj.org or the Wanaque Police Department: (973) 835-5600. Callers can remain anonymous.

