Authorities: Paterson Tenant Kills Roommate With Rock

A Paterson man bashed his roommate in the head with a rock, killing him, authorities said Tuesday.

The victim – initially identified only by the initial M.B. – was found face down on the living room floor of the 12th Avenue apartment he shared with Raymond Menafield, 40, at 6:20 a.m. Sunday.

He had a large gash in the back of his head, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

The victim was pronounced dead 20 minutes later, they said.

Menafield killed him during some type of dispute, Valdes and Baycora said.

He was arrested late Monday afternoon and charged with murder and weapons offenses and sent to the Passaic County Jail to await a first court appearance.

No other details were immediately made available.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.