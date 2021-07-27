Contact Us
Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh
Return to your home site

Menu

Northern Valley Daily Voice serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Hackensack Woman Sexually Assaulted In Broad Daylight, Suspect From Yonkers Nabbed
News

Authorities: Paterson Police Nab Attempted Murder Suspect With Gun, Heroin

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Dazhier Huggins
Dazhier Huggins Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

A 20-year-old Paterson man was charged with attempted murder, among other offenses, for shooting and wounding a 19-year-old city resident in a notorious drug neighborhood, authorities said.

City police who chased down Dazhier Huggins found him carrying a 9mm handgun and 100 heroin folds near the corner of Lafayette and Mercer Streets, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Paterson Police Chief Ibrahim Baycora said in a joint announcement.

Two nights earlier, Huggins shot the victim at the corner of Carroll and Harrison streets, they said.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Huggins, meanwhile, remained held in the Passaic County Jail.

He’s charged with attempted murder, resisting arrest and drug and weapons possession.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Northern Valley Daily Voice!

Serves Harrington Park, Haworth, Northvale, Norwood, Old Tappan & Rockleigh

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.