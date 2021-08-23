Authorities: Passaic Resident Stabs Man, Threatens Woman With Child

Police quickly nabbed a Passaic ex-con who they said stabbed a man and then threatened a city woman who was with a child.

The 37-year-old victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center after he was stabbed several times as he sat in a vehicle near the corner of Passaic and 10th streets shortly after 6 p.m. Sunday, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said.

City police captured Reynaldo Naranjo-Rodriguez, 37, of Paterson four blocks away, they said.

They charged him with attempted murder, aggravated assault, child endangerment and weapons counts, including being a convicted felon in possession of a weapon.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.