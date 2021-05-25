Authorities: Passaic County Boy, 17, Held After Abducting, Raping, Beating Girl, 16

A 17-year-old Passaic County boy held a 16-year-old girl against her will while raping and assaulting her, authorities said.

Detectives from Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes’s Special Victims Unit interviewed the girl, among others, hours after the attack occurred at a Pompton Lakes home last Thursday, they said.

The boy was taken into custody the next day and has remained held in the Essex County Juvenile Detention Facility in Newark since then.

A delinquency complaint charges him with kidnapping, five counts of aggravated sexual assault, three counts of child endangerment and weapons possession offenses.

A hearing will be held in the Family Part of Superior Court in Paterson unless Valdes’s office seeks to have him tried as an adult.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.