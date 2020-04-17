Authorities: NJ Health Club Members Now Eligible For COVID-19 Closure Refunds, Credits

New Jersey health club members may be eligible for partial refunds or credits now that an emergency order has kept gyms closed for 30 days, state officials said Friday.

“Under New Jersey law, if your health club facility is closed for more than 30 days, you generally are entitled either to extend your contract with the health club facility for a period equal to the length of the closure or to receive a prorated refund of the amount you paid,” state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

There are exceptions.

The law on refunds/credits for health clubs that are closed for more than 30 days doesn’t apply to single-sport or single-focus establishments, such as:

basic aerobic or dance centers;

yoga or spin studios;

children’s gyms that offer only scheduled/hourly classes;

martial arts, gymnastic, or dance schools;

swim clubs, tennis clubs, or racquetball clubs.

“It applies only to establishments that allow patrons to use the establishment whenever it is open or during specific time periods -- like all weekends, weekdays, mornings, etc.,” Grewal said.

MORE INFO: Guidance on Refunds Related To COVID-19 (NJ Division of Consumer Affairs).

