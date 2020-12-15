Authorities: New Milford Police Subdue Combative NYC Man Packing Loaded Pistol

A driver carrying a loaded gun fought with New Milford police before being subdued following a traffic stop, authorities said.

Four officers sustained minor injuries during the struggle with Railey Nunez, 24, of the Tribeca section of Manhattan, Police Chief Brian Clancy said.

Officer Dan O’Neill had stopped the Mercedes Benz bearing a temporary license plate from Tennessee for a violation at Boulevard and Floral Court shortly before 8 p.m. Monday, Clancy said.

O’Neill and Officer Przemyslaw Boinski ordered the driver, 35-year-old Alex Hernandez of Washington Heights, and Nunez from the vehicle.

That’s when Boinski saw a bulge in Nunez’s jacket and tried to pat him down, the chief said.

Nunez struggled with the officers, prompting a call for backups, Clancy said.

Lt. Justin Pisano, Sgt. George Herrero, Sgt. Nelson Perez and Detective Brian Carlino were there instantly and helped take the pair into custody, he said.

In Nunez’s jacket was a 9mm Hi-Point C9 Luger handgun that was loaded with hollow-point bullets and had its serial number scratched off, Clancy said.

Nunez was first taken to New Bridge Medical Center in Paramus after complaining of pain, he said.

Doctors cleared Nunez, who remained held Tuesday in the Bergen County Jail awaiting a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack on charges of resisting arrest and various weapons and ammo offenses, the chief said.

Hernandez was charged with possession of drugs and paraphernalia and released on a summons.

Four officers “had minor injuries that did not require hospitalization,” Clancy said.

