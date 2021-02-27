Authorities: Jersey City Officer Went To AC To Have Sex With Young Girls Found On Incest App

A Jersey City police officer drove to Atlantic City expecting to have sex with two girls – ages 8 and 10 -- for $200, state authorities charged.

Stephen Wilson, 34, of Bayonne was carrying condoms and $500 in cash when State Police and federal Homeland Security agents arrested him in a parking lot of the city known as “The World’s Playground,” state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal said.

Wilson had agreed to bring the condoms to a meeting there with adults who Grewal said “offered him access to the girls” after they connected on an incest app.

He was charged with conspiracy to commit human trafficking, attempted aggravated sexual assault and child endangerment before being sent to the Atlantic County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Mays Landing.

Grewal commended detectives with the New Jersey State Police Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit, special agents of Homeland Security Investigations’ Newark office and deputy attorneys general of the state Division of Criminal Justice (DCJ) Financial & Cyber Crimes Bureau.

Deputy Attorney General Rachael Weeks is handling the case for the state, he said.

State authorities urge anyone with information about the sexual abuse of children – either physically or through online interaction – to contact the New Jersey Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force Tipline at 888-648-6007.

