Authorities ID Pedestrian Struck, Killed By Camden County Police Car, AG Says

The 66-year-old pedestrian struck and fatally injured by a police car in South Jersey last week has been identified, authorities said.

Zandra Baez of Camden was pronounced dead shortly after the collision on June 9, according to state Attorney General Gurbir S. Grewal.

Grewal previously said his office was investigating the crash, which is normal state protocol when a police officer is involved in a deadly incident.

The patrol officer driving the police vehicle that struck Baez was identified as Officer Kevin Randolph Gilbert Jr. of the Camden County Metro Police Department, Grewal said on Thursday.

Gilbert was on-duty and in uniform when he was driving a marked patrol vehicle southbound on Mount Ephraim Avenue at about 10:55 p.m., authorities said.

The patrol car reportedly struck Baez, who was crossing Mount Ephraim Avenue at Woodlynne Avenue, the Attorney General said

Gilbert was not responding to an emergency call at the time of the crash, Grewal said..

The Camden police officer immediately stopped and radioed for help, Grewal said.

An investigation is being conducted pursuant to Attorney General Directive 2019-4.

