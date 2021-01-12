Authorities ID Mahwah Man Accused Of Stabbing Wife Dead With Kitchen Knife

UPDATE: Authorities on Tuesday night identified a Mahwah retiree who they said stabbed his wife dead with a kitchen knife as she emerged from a morning shower.

Dieter R. Zimmerman, 73, called police around 7:45 a.m. from the couple's home on Indian Field Court, a townhouse development off Hilltop Road near the Rockland border, to tell them what happened, authorities said.

Township police found Zimmerman with “several scratches and a bleeding cut on a finger” and his 69-year-old wife, Jaquelin, on a floor in an upstairs bathroom adjacent to the master bedroom, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

She'd been stabbed several times, responders said.

Zimmerman, formerly of Ridgefield Park, told police that he'd stabbed his wife about an hour or so earlier with a butcher block knife, responders told Daily Voice. He claimed he'd been depressed, they said.

Jacqueline Zimmerman was pronounced dead at the home by ALS and the weapon was recovered, authorities confirmed.

Detectives from Musella's office charged Zimmerman with murder and weapons possession and sent him to the Bergen County Jail to await a first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

The Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence.

