Authorities: DWI Car Salesman Flees After Hitting Pedestrian In Front Of Elmwood Park Police

A Hackensack car salesman from Elmwood Park who’d turned 21 just hours earlier was drunk when he struck and critically injured a pedestrian with a sedan right in front of borough police and then took off, authorities said.

Omar Firozvi was driving a Ford Fusion that struck an 18-year-old New York man who was standing next to a disabled vehicle on River Drive near Marginal Road shortly after 2 a.m., Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

Borough police officers who were assisting the driver whose car broke down witnessed the crash, then chased and quickly caught Firozvi, who’d kept going north on River Drive, the prosecutor said.

The prognosis wasn't good for the victim, who remained in critical condition on life support Monday at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center.

Firozvi, an Elmwood Park High School graduate who began working at Riverside Nissan in Hackensack a month ago, was released under John’s Law pending a Nov. 13 first appearance in Central Judicial Processing Court in Hackensack.

He’s charged with assaut by auto, leaving the scene of a crash involving serious bodily injury, DWI and reckless driving.

Musella’s Fatal Accident Investigations Unit is handling the case, assisted by Elmwood Park police and the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification, which collected evidence.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.