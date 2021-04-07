Authorities: Detectives Bust Driver, Accomplice In Months-Old Passaic Pedestrian Hit-Run

A 27-year-old Passaic driver sped off after his car struck and severely injured another city resident last fall, said authorities who also charged a Prospect Park woman with trying to cover up his involvement.

Matthew Cancel was behind the wheel of a 2015 Mercedes-Benz that struck the 64-year-old victim at Market and Hudson streets on Oct. 25, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis Guzman said in a joint announcement.

The victim was treated at St. Joseph’s Regional Medical Center in Paterson for serious bodily injuries, they said.

Detectives tied Cancel to the crash and charged him with leaving the scene of an accident with serious bodily injury.

They also charged Carinell Pellot, 23, with hindering Cancel’s arrest by lying to police.

Both had first appearances scheduled Wednesday in Central Judicial Processing Court in Paterson.

