Authorities: Convicted Stalker From Passaic County Returned To Jail For Emailing Bergen Victim

A convicted stalker who spent eight months in the Bergen County Jail ended up right back there following his release.

Michael Strzelczyk, 40, of Wayne had served eight months after being convicted in March of harassment, among other offenses, for violating a restraining order, records show.

Strzelczyk was released on Nov. 30. He began emailing the Franklin Lakes victim soon after, violating a final order that was among the terms of probation, authorities said.

Police arrested Strzelczyk at his parents' home on New Year's Eve. They charged him stalking, harassing and making terroristic threats against the victim, as well as contempt of court and obstruction, records show.

Strzelczyk was sent to the county jail, where he remained held on Monday.

