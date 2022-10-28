Authorities: Coke Dealer Who Drove Down Elmwood Park Sidewalk To Avoid Arrest Freed By Judge

A drug-dealing café worker from Elmwood Park who authorities said drove down a sidewalk to escape detectives was arrested the following day, then was almost immediately released by a judge.

Dominick Nicolosi Jr., 30, sold cocaine to an undercover detective multiple times over the past several weeks, Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella said.

He had just pulled up for another arranged buy with nearly a half-pound of the drug in his car on Wednesday, Oct. 26, when members of the Bergen County Regional SWAT Team and detectives from Musella’s Narcotic Task Force moved in to arrest him, the prosecutor said.

Nicolosi hit the gas and sped off – only to be arrested the following day, Musella said.

Detectives charged him with multiple drug-dealing counts, as well as resisting arrest.

They then sent Nicolosi to the Bergen County Jail – only to have a judge in Hackensack release him on Friday under New Jersey’s 2017 bail reform law.

Musella thanked the Elmwood Park and Garfield police departments for their assistance.

