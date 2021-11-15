Authorities: Bergen Man Dies By Suicide In Lawnmower

A troubled Bergen County man apparently staged his own death using a running lawn mower, authorities said.

Responders didn't initially know the circumstances after finding the 33-year-old Fair Lawn man's body in his backyard Monday afternoon.

Then they discovered that he'd left a note.

The man's brother found him dead, they said.

His head was still attached to his body and wedged inside the machine, with rocks positioned to override the shutoff mechanism and "keep the blade going," one said.

The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office was notified, the Bergen County Sheriff's Bureau of Criminal Identification collected evidence and the Bergen County Medical Examiner's Office collected the body. The various agencies will work with Fair Lawn police to reach an official determination on how the man died.

The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline is a national network of local crisis centers that provides free and confidential emotional support to people in suicidal crisis or emotional distress 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Call: 1-800-273-TALK (8255).

Or text CONNECT to 741-741.You are not alone.

