Authorities: Bergen Couple Killed When Speeding Sedan Slams Into Tonnelle Ave Tractor-Trailer

Jerry DeMarco
Tonnelle Avenue at 36th Street, North Bergen
Tonnelle Avenue at 36th Street, North Bergen Photo Credit: ABC7 Eyewitness News

UPDATE: A North Arlington driver and his female passenger from Bergenfield were killed when their speeding sedan slammed into the side of a tractor-trailer in North Bergen before dawn Wednesday, authorities said.

Luis Fernando Cevallos, 24, and his as-yet unidentified 27-year-old passenger were pronounced dead at the scene of the 2:15 a.m. crash on Tonnelle Avenue at the Paterson Plank Road overpass.

The tractor-trailer, whose driver was making an early delivery, was perpendicular across Route 1&9 when it was struck behind the rear wheel by their southbound 2022 Kia Stinger, township Police Capt. David Dowd said.

The top of the Kia was sheared off, he said, adding that the sedan went another 30 to 40 feet before it stopped.

The rig’s driver emerged unscathed, the captain said.

High speed – confirmed by area surveillance video – appeared to be the only factor, responders said.

