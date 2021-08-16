Contact Us
Authorities: Armed Intruder With Handcuffs Holds Women Hostage In West Milford

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me
Andrew Canning
Andrew Canning Photo Credit: PASSAIC COUNTY PROSECUTOR

West Milford police nabbed a Pompton Lakes man as he fled a local home with handcuffs after holding two women at gunpoint Sunday afternoon, authorities said.

Initial details were sketchy, however.

Andrew Canning, 31, had stolen an item from a nearby residence when he confronted the women – one 45 and the other 20 – at a home off Beacon Hill Road and Manchester Lane, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and West Milford Police Chief James DeVore said in a joint release on Monday.

They didn’t say much else about the crime or Canning other than that he was charged with armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, false imprisonment, burglary, possession of burglary tools, possession of handcuffs and weapons offenses after township police arrested him outside the home shortly before 2 p.m. Sunday.

