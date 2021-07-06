Authorities: Accused Gunman Captured In Daytime Shooting Death Of Passaic Teen

UPDATE: With significant help from the community, Passaic police arrested a 21-year-old man who they believe shot and killed a city teen beneath a Route 21 overpass Tuesday afternoon.

Responding officers had found Amar Sultan, 18, with several gunshot wounds on Madison Street near Vreeland Avenue shortly after 2 p.m. He'd been struck in the abdomen, responders told Daily Voice.

Sultan was taken to St. Mary's Hospital in Passaic, where he was pronounced dead at 4:45 p.m., Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes and Passaic Police Chief Luis A. Guzman said in a joint release.

A suspect was in custody hours later, Passaic Mayor Hector Carlos Lora confirmed.

The city Police Intelligence Unit and Detective Bureau, in tandem with the Patrol Division and Special Investigations Division united, "fielded leads directly from the community" that helped identify their suspect, the mayor said.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes was expected to identify the suspect once what were believed to be first-degree murder charges are filed.

He was taken into custody following an evening traffic stop during which police also recovered what sources said is the suspected murder weapon.

Lora confirmed only that a gun was seized.

"I commend our remarkable and professional police on their immediate response to bring this individual to justice," the mayor told Daily Voice Tuesday night. "It brings relief to our community after this horrific and tragic incident."

Lora also praised members of the public, who he said "worked with our Police Department to expedite this arrest and the recovery of a weapon. Justice is served quicker and our streets become safer [when that happens].

"Our prayers go out to the family of the victim," the mayor emphasized.

