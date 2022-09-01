Attorney From Bergen Stalked Victim With Secreted GPS, Authorities Charge

UPDATE: A lawyer from Bergen County was charged with stalking for secretly planting GPS devices on unknowing victims' vehicles, authorities said.

Brett Halloran, 41, of Wyckoff was arrested late last week for what Bergen County Prosecutor Mark Musella called a “repeated and ongoing pattern of stalking” after a Haworth resident reported finding one of the devices on his car.

Although registered to him, the vehicle is primarily utilized by that particular victim's wife, investigators said.

Detectives from Musella’s Special Investigations Squad subpoenaed records and found that Halloran had purchased four GPS devices -- one of which was supplied by the victim, two others that were found via searches and a fourth that an associate of Halloran's apparently turned over to investigators, they said.

The prosecutor didn't say how many vehicles were involved, nor whether authorities believe Halloran acted out of personal or professional motives.

However, a review of home security video and witnesses' statements suggest that Halloran was monitoring the comings and goings of an unidentified person or persons whom he believed were "engaged in an extra-marital affair," according to investigators.

The employment lawyer was charged with stalking and sent to the Bergen County Jail on Aug. 26. A judge ordered his release the same day.

Musella thanked Wyckoff and Haworth police for their assistance in a release issued Thursday, Sept. 1.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Northern Valley and receive free news updates.